WEST ORANGE, NJ — Girl Scout Troop 20745, comprising grades K-12 in West Orange schools, gave the Monday night volunteers at the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry a night off on Nov. 28 when they came out in force to prepare bags for the following day’s distribution. In a half hour, the troop put together 200 sets of bags and had a lot of fun doing it.

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming