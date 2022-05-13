Global citizenship highlighted at West Orange HS world languages ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School world language students were recognized at the school’s first honor society induction of the season on April 28 in the Tarnoff cafeteria. Students, faculty and community members gathered as juniors were inducted into the Chinese, French, Italian and Spanish honor societies, and seniors received their cords for graduation.

Membership into the world language honor societies requires a consistent “A” in the language and a “B” or above in all other subjects.

“The mission of the world language (and English as a second language) program is to graduate students who have developed into globally competent and culturally responsive citizens with multilingual proficiency, the three pillars of our program,” world languages supervisor Felix Plata said. “The driving force behind that mission is reflected in the Chinese proverb, ‘To learn a new language is to open another window from which to see the world,’ and from which the world can better see and understand us.

“We are especially proud of our world language honor society members because they have demonstrated excellence in accomplishing that mission and in their own ways will serve as ambassadors who promote understanding and positive interpersonal interactions at the personal and global level. We are also proud of our educators that have served them,” he concluded.

The Chinese Honor Society welcomed new members Maya Anand, Amie Curbelo, Shane Donagher, Zoe Gilson, Rosie Kwok, Sanaa Smith, Raimee Svetvilas and Catherine Topps. The club’s adviser is Yajing Li, and its officers are President Emily Liew, secretary Trinity Rojas and treasurer Marcus Oshiro.

The French Honor Society welcomed new members Pashmir Beaubrun, Amie Binan, Diana Calderon, Charlotte Levine and Zoi Shannon. The club’s adviser is Dana Peart, and its officers are co-presidents Schorlt Beaubrun and Ewens Jean Pierre, and Vice President Oceanna Ayodele George.

The Italian Honor Society welcomed new members Daniel Aguilera, Samantha Brooks, Luke Byun, Anna Deer, Nicholas Foglia, Samantha Galantini, Tyler Harwood, Maren Jacobs, Shaelah Norris, Jonathan Ocampo, Giuliana Rella, Emely Rodriguez, Jessica Sarkes, Brooke Shevrin, Breylen Tyson and Lance Zeligson. The club’s advisers are Vincenza Amabile and Rosanna Zamloot, and its officers are co-presidents Brianna Rodriguez and Antonia Kambolis, Vice President Diana Mazariego, co-secretaries Emma Grasso and Nicole Angeles, and treasurer Valentina Pappano.

The Spanish Honor Society welcomed new members Ariana Espinal, Agustina Pedrido, Amina Anekwe, Lauren Bulanhagui, Grace Coleman, Isabella Davis, Sarah Dayal, Rishab Kumar, Alicia Reyes Morales, Christina Sarkes, Stephanie Varela and Christopher Yepez. The club’s adviser is Juan Roncero, and its officers are co-presidents Karen Aguilar, Amy Agurto and Andrea Rivera.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD