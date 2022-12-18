Golda Och Academy announces Golden Path Grant for upcoming school year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Golda Och Academy has announced the Golden Path Grant, which is open to new students entering middle or high school from a public or independent school, for the 2023-24 school year. Eligible students will receive a tuition reduction of $18,000 for the first year and $9,000 for the second year. In subsequent years, Golden Path Grant families can apply for any other tuition support program.

“We are thrilled to invite students from other schools, especially those who have not tried a Jewish day school, to join our fantastic community,” said Rabbi Daniel Nevins, GOA head of school. “Each day I witness exceptional learning and an ebullient spirit in our Upper School. GOA is too great of a school to keep to ourselves.”

The school’s GO Connect program helps provide support to students who are new to Jewish day school gain the Hebrew language and Judaic text skills needed to thrive. Students in ninth and 12th grades also have the opportunity to experience Israel firsthand with high school trips.

“At Golda Och Academy, students thrive in our supportive environment where academic rigor, Jewish values, engaging faculty and inclusive community guide students towards reaching their full potential,” said Sari Allen, GOA’s director of admissions and enrollment management. “The Golden Path Grant is designed to give more Jewish teens access to this phenomenal education.”

Golda Och Academy continues its program of need-based aid; students who apply for financial aid will receive the more generous of either financial aid or Golden Path Grant. Contact the admissions office at [email protected] or 973-602-3645.

Photos Courtesy of Golda Och Academy