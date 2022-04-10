Golda Och Academy announces scholarship program for middle schoolers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Golda Och Academy recently announced the Middle School Excellence Award Program, open to current and newly enrolled students entering the sixth, seventh or eighth grade in the fall of 2022. Students who apply will be eligible to receive a generous award of up to $10,000 that is renewable for students in good standing each year through ninth grade. GOA continues its program of need-based aid, which may be combined with these scholarships, according to an April 6 press release from the school.

All students who wish to apply for an Excellence Award must compose an original essay of approximately 500 words exploring the sources and significance of a GOA mission value that they feel they exemplify. Each of these values is described on the GOA website at https://www.goldaochacademy.org/about-us/mission-vision-and-values. This essay, together with a letter of recommendation from a professional, such as a rabbi, teacher or coach, must be submitted along with the admissions application for new students by June 17. Complete the form at https://tinyurl.com/4m4ncuus to begin the award application process. Recipients will be selected by the Awards Committee. For more information on the scholarship program, visit https://www.goldaochacademy.org/admissions/tuition-and-value/scholarships.

“Attracting exceptional students to our school raises the bar for all and leads to a higher profile for Golda Och Academy,” Head of School Rabbi Danny Nevins said. “This program is designed for students who demonstrate our values with excellence. Innovative Jewish thinkers begin their journey here, and we look forward to using this program to welcome future Jewish leaders.”

Previous Excellence Award winner Solomon Langer, a current ninth-grader, said coming to Golda Och Academy has vastly expanded his Judaic and secular learning during the last two years.

“GOA has brought me happiness in a school environment I could not have foreseen,” he said, “and it would not be possible without the scholarship.”

New students can apply for the award in conjunction with the standard admissions application, which can be found at https://www.goldaochacademy.org/admissions or by contacting the Office of Admissions at admissions@goldaochacademy.org or 973-602-3645.

“Love of learning, community, respect, love for Israel, commitment to repairing the world and inspiring Jewish life and learning are the values that guide us in fulfilling the GOA mission to nurture the unique potential of each student through an exceptional Jewish and general studies education,” Upper School Principal Eytan Apter said.

Photos Courtesy of Erin Sternthal