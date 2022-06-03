Golda Och Academy graduates its Class of 2022

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mazel tov to Golda Och Academy’s Class of 2022, which officially graduated from high school on May 26. The class comprises 29 students, who will be moving on to a variety of experiences in the next few years.

Graduates and their upcoming plans are as follows: Yael Abergel, Emory University; Inbar Adiel, University of Maryland after a gap year; Yoni Arzt, University of Maryland; Eve Askin, Binghamton University; Eli Berman, Indiana University; Natanel Bitran, Syracuse University; Sam Cooperman, Emory University; Max E., University of Rhode Island; Pacey Ely, Lafayette College; Ilan Feldman, Syracuse University; Alexis Fulop, Indiana University; Lily Glass, Syracuse University; Hadas Goldberg, University of Illinois; Joshua Goldberg, Case Western Reserve University; Michal Goldberg, University of Massachusetts at Amherst; David Heimowitz, Cornell University; Shir Komorovski, Binghamton University; Hannah Lancman, Israel Defense Forces; Ozzie Landy, Syracuse University; Kaylee Maines, University of Maryland; Chloe Matuszewicz, CUNY–College of Staten Island; Oren Ramer, Indiana University after a gap year; Jonathan Raport, Northwestern University; Abigail Rosenblat, University of Colorado at Boulder after a gap year; Jack S., Muhlenberg College; Emily Schall, University of Michigan; Bella Schneider, Binghamton University; Hannah Stoch, Brown University; and Elan Wasserman, Michigan State University.

Photos Courtesy of GOA