Hazel Elementary holds first ESL Night

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Hazel Elementary School held a successful English-as-a-second-language event on Oct. 27, providing an opportunity for the Hazel community to gain knowledge and obtain tools and resources to help their children succeed at school and at home.

For families who do not speak English, navigating the school website and communicating with teachers may be challenging. The school district also provides ESL classes that teach English to non-English speaking parents and community members. For more information, contact world languages supervisor Felix Plata at fplata@westorangeschools.org.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD