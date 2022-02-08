Hazel Elementary students inspired by ‘NED’s Mindset Mission’ assembly

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Hazel Elementary School welcomed “NED” on Jan. 24 for an assembly that helped students address challenges through character education.

The 45-minute assembly featured a character named NED, whose name represents the three components of the type of mindset that can help students overcome obstacles:

N: Never give up — understand the power of yet.

E: Encourage others — spark courage in other people.

D: Do your best — always be learning and growing.

The ways to develop a healthy mindset were illustrated through humor, yo-yo and magic tricks, puppetry, and storytelling.

During the Zoom assembly, students watched NED follow clues that helped him scale Mt. Everest, discover treasures in the Caribbean and repair a spaceship. As NED finds his mindset, so do the students, learning to overcome social, emotional and academic challenges.

The assembly was organized by school counselor Delisa Jackson in conjunction with NED’s Mindset Mission.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD