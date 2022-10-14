Homecoming royalty crowned at West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seniors Shane Donagher and Cara Baluzy were crowned homecoming royalty along with honorary royalty Nick Velazquez and Stephanie Bermeo on Oct. 7 in Suriano Stadium, where West Orange took on rival East Orange Campus in the homecoming game.

The revamped gender-neutral, nonbinary selection process was voted on last year by West Orange staff and students to be more inclusive of the diverse student body and allow all students to participate, appreciate and respect differences according to gender.

Homecoming court nominees and their escorts, where applicable, were: Baluzy and escort Jared Charles; Donagher and escort Brynn Sanner; Bermeo; Velazquez; Maura Baker and escort Nia Caesar; Charley Dvorin and escort Micah Pryor; Mason Bashkoff and escort Lillian Rintzler; and Saboor Karriem and escort Anaya Karriem.

“We are so proud of our graduating seniors and our Homecoming Court,” Principal Hayden Moore said. “These students are respected by staff and students alike; they exhibit outstanding character, school participation, and foster scholarship, leadership and unity. They are true Mountaineers.”