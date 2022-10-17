Inaugural CJ Waldron Memorial Foundation golf outing raises $36K

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — CJ Waldron was 30 years old when he died on July 27, 2021, in a car accident. He, along with his sister, Paige, and brother, Jake, were graduates of the West Orange School District, and his mother, Kathie, is a special needs teacher at Kelly Elementary School. After graduating from West Orange High School in 2009, CJ Waldron attended Penn State University and had a successful career in pharmaceutical sales.

Waldron loved to golf and hit the course with his dad, brother and best friends whenever he had the chance. With this in mind, his family created the CJ Waldron Memorial Foundation and the first Tee Off for CJ, a golf event to raise money for the West Orange Police Athletic League and THON, Penn State University’s dance marathon, which raises funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer. It is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. Both CJ and Jake Waldron participated in and donated to THON during their time at Penn State. The sole beneficiary is Four Diamonds cancer treatment center at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

As spokesperson for the Waldron family and an organizer of the event, Paige Waldron said, “CJ, myself and our younger brother Jake went through the PAL program for football, baseball and cheerleading. Our family spent Sundays during the football season growing up with WOPAL. We also met many of our best friends, who remain close to this day, and I believe that shows how great a community West Orange is.”

The sold-out event was held on Sept. 29 at Rock Spring Golf Course in West Orange and featured lunch, raffles, an auction, a tricky tray and memorabilia.

WOPAL, which recently received $500,000 in state funding towards the $2 million renovation of their field in West Orange, will receive $18,000 from the CJ Waldron Memorial Foundation, as will THON.

Anthony Casalino, who also helped to organize the event, was CJ’s best friend.

“All of CJ’s friends felt his presence for the entire day — on the golf course, during lunch and through the just over 50 raffle items that were auctioned off. CJ would have loved the outing. CJ would have been proud,” he said.

Paige Waldron said the results of this inaugural event far surpassed the family’s expectations.

“The West Orange community came together and showed an amazing amount of support throughout the planning process until the sun went down on the day of the outing,” Paige Waldron said, thanking the event’s many volunteers, including Kellyann Alvarado. “We cannot be more thankful to our friends, family and all of those who donated their time and efforts to making our first outing a success.

“CJ is so deeply missed by his family and friends,” she continued. “CJ might not have been at the outing physically, but his name was on every banner, the love from his friends and family was present, and we know we got his seal of approval — especially from the gorgeous sunset that showed up that night.”

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming and Kate Davenport