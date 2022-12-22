Inclusive K-5 dance is a holiday season highlight for area children, parents

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange’s first inclusive K-5 dance, held on Dec. 9 and sponsored by the West Orange Special Education Parent Advisory Council, was enjoyed by parents and students alike.

With crafts, special activities, temporary tattoos, and West Orange High School alumnus and current West Orange Police Officer Justin Davis DJing the event, there was lots of dancing and merrymaking for attendees.

“We received so much positive feedback from kids and parents and are grateful that we were able to provide a fun and safe event for our amazing West Orange community thanks to all who contributed, supported and were involved,” WOSEPAC Chairperson Gina Velazquez said. “WOSEPAC strives to promote and practice inclusivity in all that we do and one of our goals for this year is to raise enough money to provide communication stations/boards for our seven elementary school playgrounds.

“The communication stations/boards will facilitate communication between nonverbal and verbal students,” she continued. “The board will present a variety of labeled images for playground visitors to reference for nonverbal exchange, which is particularly helpful for those students who rely on technology-based assistance that cannot always be brought outside. Proceeds from this event will go towards reaching our communication stations/boards goal.”

In addition to the funds raised for the boards, a large amount of canned goods was collected for the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD