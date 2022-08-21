Indian culture celebrated at flag-raising ceremony in West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sisters Riya and Sachi Goel with the support of their mother, Pooja Goel, all of West Orange, organized the annual Indian flag-raising ceremony on the steps of Town Hall, which was held Monday, Aug. 15.

The celebration commemorated the 75th anniversary of Indian independence from British rule. Mayor Robert Parisi, Council President Susan McCartney, council members Cindy Matute-Brown and Tammy Williams, and about 40 members of the public attended.

The saffron, white and green colors of the Indian flag stand for the virtues of courage and sacrifice, peace and truth, and faith and chivalry. The national anthems of both the United States and India were sung along with other traditional songs of India. Attendees also enjoyed samplings of authentic Indian foods.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan