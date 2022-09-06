‘Infinite Possibilities’ celebration welcomes district staff back to West Orange schools

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nearly 1,300 staff members from the West Orange School District gathered together for a first-of-its-kind “Infinite Possibilities” celebration on Sept. 1 to provide an uplifting start to the school year.

The award-winning Marching Mountaineers made an appearance to perform “We Are the Champions” and members of the boys step team danced and WOHS cheerleaders warmly welcomed the staff.

The event featured a keynote address by the acting New Jersey Department of Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan. Interim Superintendent of Schools C. Lauren Schoen, district principals and Board of Education members recognized their schools, staff and newly tenured employees. West Orange High School Principal Hayden Moore was recognized as the newly appointed assistant superintendent of schools as of Nov. 1, and Redwood teacher Kristen Dunleavy was recognized as Essex County Teacher of the Year. From transportation, to food services, to faculty, office staff and more, employees cheered enthusiastically for their peers. Special Services Director Kristin Gogerty-Fitzgerald presented certificates to all district nurses.

“Our community is simply amazing as are each of our staff members. It was my honor to celebrate everyone who makes such an incredible difference in the lives of the students,” Schoen said. “Our staff deserves nothing less than to be celebrated in a big way. After all, it is each of them who holds the key to infinite possibilities for our students.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD