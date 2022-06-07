Irvington, West Orange students meet pro football players at Fuel Up event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — More than 100 students and teachers, including from four New Jersey schools, were recognized with Touchdown Awards for their commitment to health and wellness through the Fuel Up to Play 60 program on May 27 at MetLife Stadium. Fuel Up to Play 60 empowers students to work with educators and partners to create a healthier school environment by eating nutritious food and exercising 60 minutes daily.

As sponsors of the program locally, American Dairy Association North East hosted the celebration along with the New York Giants and New York Jets. The event included fun activities and delicious food, as well as appearances by New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton and New York Jets offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson.

Photos Courtesy of American Dairy Association North East