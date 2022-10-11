Italian Pride on display at West Orange Town Hall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Orange/West Orange Chapter of UNICO President Frank Gonnella presided over a flag-raising ceremony of the steps of West Orange Town Hall on Oct. 6. Gonnella thanked West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi and members of the municipal government for their support. The brief ceremony celebrated Italian pride and culture within the local community. Cadets from the JROTC program at West Orange High School posted the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance and the WOHS Italian Honor Society sang the Italian national anthem. Brief remarks were made by both Gonnella and Parisi, who stated he has been a member of UNICO for 32 years. UNICO National, the largest Italian American service organization in the United State, is celebrating its 100th anniversary since its founding in 1922.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan