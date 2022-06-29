Jordan Baris Realty acquires Bergen County realty agency

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty has announced the acquisition of Real Living Gold Star Realty, located in Bergen County. This acquisition will increase BHHS Jordan Baris Realty’s share of the Bergen County market and bring more agents to their firm.

The firm, originally called Jordan Baris Realty, was founded in 1952 by Jordan Baris; it is now led by his son Ken Baris.

“We have run our firm since the 1990s in Oradell, with a focus on all of Bergen County, and for many years have known and admired the approach and success that Ken Baris has enjoyed,” Teri and Mike Gamble, vice presidents of Real Living Gold Star Realty, said in a statement. “With his commitment to growth, not just in numbers of associates but to grow by empowering the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty team to increase their incomes, we felt this was something Mike and I wanted for our team. In the last month, we have already seen improvements to our office, technology, tools, support and important leads.”

“When you have a company join your firm, it is a tremendous opportunity and great responsibility to be certain the cultures and mission/vision are aligned,” Ken Baris said in a statement. “Teri and Mike Gamble are highly ethical, competitive, client-first, authentic, compassionate and growth-focused. This aligns with the mission and values of our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand.”