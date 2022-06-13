‘JuneTee’ event in West Orange to celebrate black leaders in Essex County

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, June 17, Space 2 Create founder Talia Young and Councilwoman Tammy Williams will host “JuneTee,” a Juneteenth celebration to commemorate the annual holiday memorializing the liberation of enslaved people in the United States. The inaugural Juneteenth all-day event will take place at Rock Spring Golf Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange, starting at 9 a.m. JuneTee will feature a keynote address by Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, speakers, performances, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions to celebrate black creatives, entrepreneurs and leaders.

“One does not need to look very hard to understand the economic contributions of black consumers and entrepreneurs in Essex County and the country,” Young said. “We are black consumers and business leaders being included in decision-making conversations across the country for the first time — and we are optimistic about the change that will provoke. JuneTee is here to honor that very idea, that harnesses the power of black constituents and shows businesses how they can engage with black consumers.”

“With the largest black American constituency in New Jersey, and over 200,000 registered black-owned businesses in the state, this inaugural Juneteenth event will shatter traditional understandings of black entrepreneurs and their consumers, and unveil the raw, authentic enthusiasm and support that we as a community provide each other,” Williams said. “Community members, entrepreneurs and leaders will gain valuable insights from young thought leaders, business owners and influencers about how they can continue to bring change to their communities — how to best show up for the most powerful consumers to date, not just in pretty rhetoric, (but) through tangible, concrete action.”

The JuneTee agenda is as follows: a diverse developers golf outing at 9 a.m.; a “Women of Triumph Tea,” by invitation only, at noon; a lakeside chat and panel discussion at 2 p.m.; a panel and information session on cryptocurrency, NFTs and blockchain technology at 6 p.m.; an art and food experience with local vendors at 5 p.m.; the “Golden Hour Soiree,” a VIP reception and ticketed event, at 7 p.m.; and a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

For ticketing information, visit https://junetee.com.