Kelly Elementary School holds Patriot Day assembly

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School in West Orange held a Patriot Day assembly on Monday, Sept. 12, to honor the memory of those that perished in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and assure students that, despite the tragedy, “We Knew Everything Would Be Alright.”

The students at Kelly Elementary were born long after 9/11, when terrorists attacked America and nearly 3,000 lives were lost. But to the faculty and staff, it remains a painful memory. Principal David Marion asked the fifth-grade staff if they would put together an assembly to remember 9/11 but also reassure the students that there was no need to fear.

Kelly music teacher Deborah Rees led students in patriotic songs, such as “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America,” and students read “September 12th: We Knew Everything Would Be Alright,” a book published by first-grade students at Masterson Elementary School in Kennet, Mo., in 2002, about the day after the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The book reminds its readers that although 9/11 happened, life went on.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD