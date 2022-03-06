Kelly Elementary students’ ‘Souper Bowl’ supports West Orange food pantry

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School students, staff and families conducted their biggest “Souper Bowl” food drive for the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry ever in February.

The event was coordinated by the Kelly Student Council students, who asked everyone to bring in canned items and wear their sports jerseys. Stephanie Coia’s second-grade class were the winners of a Souper Bowl trophy for bringing in the most donations, with Jennifer Imperial’s third-grade class in a close second place.

Students also donated items in pairs, such as socks, peanut butter and jelly, pasta and sauce, cake mix and icing, and more, for Kelly’s “Twosday” celebration on Tuesday, 2/22/22.