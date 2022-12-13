Kelly fourth-graders win prizes in Red Ribbon Week folder contest

Photo Courtesy of WOSD
Kelly Elementary School counselor Florence Chirichiello congratulates students who won prizes in the West Orange school’s annual fourth-grade Red Ribbon Week folder contest.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School counselor Florence Chirichiello recently conducted the annual fourth-grade Red Ribbon Week folder contest in conjunction with a Partnership for a Drug Free New Jersey with the theme “Fun things to do instead of doing drugs.”

Chirichiello and Kelly art teacher Nicole Siebert selected winners from each classroom, and students were given certificates and dog tags with drug-free messages donated by the West Orange Municipal Alliance. The winners’ entries will move on to a statewide competition. 

Winners are Harold Castillo, Amanda Cuevas, Mekayel Moliere, Adonis Quive, Janelle Desir, Layla Ortiz, Kaylee Smith, Andrew Tigre, Charley Badawi, Mia Morel, Autumn Burt, Blake Myers, Stella Perez and Olivia Rios.

