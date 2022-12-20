Kelly School, West Orange library team up for Multilingual Library Night

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Dec. 5, Kelly Elementary School and the West Orange Public Library co-hosted a Multilingual Library Night. Parents enjoyed a tour of the library, learning about the resources and programs available to their children and the community. Several families signed up for their first library cards and borrowed their first books.

Students from West Orange High School’s Spanish National Honor Society were on hand to read to Kelly students and help them explore the children’s section of the library.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD