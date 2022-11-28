Kick off the holiday season in downtown West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — With the holiday season around the corner, downtown West Orange offers holiday activities that are fun for the whole family.

“Downtown West Orange businesses are gearing up for another great holiday shopping season,” Downtown West Orange Alliance Executive Director Megan Brill said in a press release. “Our downtown shops, restaurants and businesses are excited to see everyone in person.”

The downtown’s annual holiday open house will be Saturday, Dec. 3, at Washington Elementary School, 289 Main St. Festivities begin with a breakfast with Christmas characters from 9 a.m. to noon in the cafeteria, with the last breakfast seating at 11:45 a.m. Photo opportunities with Santa will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Washington School gym.

Guests can also enjoy a guided trolley tour with Mayor Robert D. Parisi and township officials through the historic downtown from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Trolleys will depart every hour from the Washington Elementary School parking lot. The last tour will depart at 3:15 p.m.

A stuffed animal workshop will take place at the West Orange Public Library, 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave., from 2 to 3 p.m. Reservations for this event are suggested; email youth@westorangelibrary.org or call 973-736-0198, ext. 6.

The West Orange Christmas tree lighting will take place at Town Hall, 66 Main St. The petting zoo opens at 4:30 p.m., with greetings from Parisi at 5 p.m. and Santa arriving at 6 p.m. For more information, visit downtownwo.com.