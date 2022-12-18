Kulanu launches expansion, announces partnerships with Touro and NCSY

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Building on its local success, Kulanu, a MetroWest NJ–based afterschool program for Jewish teens who are not attending a Jewish day school, will be expanding, as well as partnering with NCSY and providing academic programs from Touro University.

Kulanu, a nonprofit organization, was launched in 2018 by West Orange residents Ira Bloom, Moshe Glick and Larry Rein, all of whom have been involved in volunteer Jewish outreach and have run the Shabbat Project locally for many years; the Shabbat Project is an effort to have Jews locally celebrate Shabbat together at several local synagogues and events. Kulanu offered a new model of afterschool Hebrew classes and activities, with the goal of providing a safety net to Jewish teens at high risk of losing their connection to their Jewish heritage. Initially, prior to the pandemic, Kulanu classes were held in person at the JCC MetroWest in West Orange.

The live program was a success, with dozens of parents throughout New York and New Jersey inquiring how they could replicate the program locally. Kulanu attributes its success to its dynamic and open-minded instructors, interactive style and fun format. Furthermore, it offered a unique social opportunity for Jewish children, particularly those no longer in yeshiva, to connect.

Building on the live program’s success, Kulanu is relaunching in January 2023. Under the leadership of Executive Director Rabbi Avi Rosalimsky, of Teaneck, Kulanu will be offering an online component with two different tracks, as well as in-person classes and events.

The “Kulanu Track” will be offered to NCSY Jewish Student Union Clubs and public school students throughout the country. Utilizing an online platform, students residing anywhere will be able to access an interactive classroom, one-on-one learning with a “neshoma coach” and social meet-ups. Partnering with NCSY also provides Kulanu students access to the organization’s programming

The “Touro Track,” will be offered through Touro University and make college-level, credit-bearing courses available to students anywhere in the United States in a remote education format. These courses, developed exclusively for Kulanu members, will provide students with an understanding of Jewish language and culture against the backdrop of Jewish history. High school students who meet Touro University admissions criteria will be able to begin their post–high school collegiate journey as nonmatriculated students and earn college credits.

“We are thrilled to work with Kulanu on this bold new initiative,” said Marian Stoltz-Loike, Touro University’s vice president for online education. “We look forward to extending Touro University classes to a broad new cohort of students.”

According to Rabbi Moshe Benovitz, NCSY International HQ managing director, “NCSY is excited to partner with Kulanu and exchange valuable resources and expertise in greater service of our community.”

Additionally, high school seniors interested in spending a gap year studying at a seminary in Israel will be eligible, after completing classes in the Kulanu Track, to participate in a subsidized five-day trip to Israel through Olami Launch.

To obtain more information and/or register for the January 2023 semester, visit kulanu613.org/registration/. Partial and complete scholarships are available.