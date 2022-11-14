Lenox Terrace in West Orange holds block party

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 6, the Lenox Terrace community in West Orange held a block party, at which residents could meet their neighbors, have positive interactions and build community.

“This is so nice to be out and meet all of the neighbors,” one resident said. “After being here for five years, now I can put faces to houses.”

I’ve lived here for 30 years and I’m just meeting some of my neighbors and it’s delightful and wonderful,” another resident said.

“Well, it’s great,” a third resident said. “I love my neighbors and we have the best block in West Orange. It is so nice for everyone to come together and meet people that we have never met before.”