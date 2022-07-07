Liberty Middle School in West Orange graduates 287

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On June 21, 287 eighth-grade students graduated from Liberty Middle School at Suriano Stadium at West Orange High School.

Despite rain toward the end of the ceremony, spirits were high and families filled the stadium. Student Council President Amelie Swayze, Vice President Ava Neretic and secretary Alexis Peprah led students, faculty and families in the flag salute. Milan Llewelyn and Ava received the Mayor’s Award for School and Community Service; Kylie Gordon, Taylor Schiner and Chloe Chong read their Creative Achievement essays.

Rising senior at West Orange High School and former LMS Student Council President Maura Baker welcomed the incoming freshmen and offered advice on how to become involved in Mountaineer culture. Guidance counselor Stephanie Nesbitt read aloud the names of 65 students who earned all A’s in both seventh and eighth grades.

“You will always find life experiences present some sort of challenge that you will need to navigate, and I hope any future challenge never compares to or mirrors this pandemic,” Principal Bob Klemt said. “The positive takeaway is how you managed your school tasks so responsibly and with the needed focus. So the new buzzwords of perseverance, resilience and independence surfaced as each of you in your own way embodied these terms to earn today’s special moment.

“As I conclude my remarks, it is my hope you leave Liberty with an appreciation of your teacher’s efforts during these two unique and challenging school years,” he continued. “And, as you move on to WOHS, please know you will be under the leadership of an outstanding and inspiring individual, Principal Hayden Moore, who will cheer on your academic growth and promote the Mountaineer school spirit that is very evident on campus.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD