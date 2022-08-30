Local St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser event to raise money for lifesaving research

WEST ORANGE, NJ — It takes a community to cure childhood cancer. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to raising money for childhood cancer research, will host one of its signature head-shaving events at The Shillelagh Club, 648 Prospect Ave. in West Orange, on Saturday, Sept. 10. Dozens of men, women and children will shave their heads in solidarity with children battling cancer, while raising critical funds for research.

In 2019, the local event at the Shillelagh Club surpassed $1 million in total donations for this annual fundraiser, in just its 13th year. Organizers look to build on that this year.

This year’s event will once again feature youth athletes, work groups, social organizations and individuals dedicated to finding a cure for childhood cancers. Come out for a full day of great food, fun, and entertainment by several bands, face painters, bagpipers and more. Admission is free but food and beverages are charged. All of the money collected goes to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

There will also be a raffle and silent auction to raise additional funds for the charity, and organizers are looking for businesses and individuals who can donate items for the raffle/auction, as well as food and drink.

To take part in this event, visit stbaldricks.org/events/Shillelagh2022.