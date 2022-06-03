Math and science honor societies hold induction ceremonies at West Orange HS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Science National Honor Society and the Mu Alpha Theta National Mathematics Honor Society at West Orange High School held their annual combined event on May 25, recognizing new inductees and distributing cords to graduating seniors.

Both societies worked together to organize the event, which welcomed guest speaker Dr. David Straker, a board certified OB-GYN in Nutley and a West Orange parent. Science supervisor Stephanie Suriano and mathematics supervisor Emad Abu-Hakmeh were also in attendance.

Mu Alpha Theta, advised by teacher Jessica Nuzzi, is led by President Aaliyah Kamalei, Vice President Dev Patel, creative director Var Rojas, secretary Jessica Sarkes and tutoring liaison Ayush Narain. The Science National Honor Society, advised by teachers Eric Sternberg and Peter Tourian, is led by President Patel, Vice President Max Fishkin, treasurer Anay Badlani, secretary Emily Liew and PR officer Nahrain.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD