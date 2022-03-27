Mayor reads to children at Kelly School as part of ‘Read Across West Orange’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School Principal Joel Castillo and staff welcomed Mayor Robert Parisi to the school on Wednesday, March 23, when the mayor stopped by to read to children. The event was part of “Read Across West Orange,” a local version of a national program designed to encourage reading.

Students posed questions to the mayor in a packed auditorium before he read aloud from the book “Say Something,” by Peter H. Reynolds. The book encourages children to get involved and to make a difference in the world around them, underscoring the importance of respecting one another. Parisi also posed with each class individually for group photos for the yearbook.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan