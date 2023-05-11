Mikayla Nathan is the West Oraange HS Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School’s latest WOHS Sports Media Association’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is junior Mikayla Nathan, a three-year varsity softball letterwinner who has excelled both on the field and in the classroom.

Nathan has demonstrated a strong commitment to her academic studies, achieving an impressive 4.233 grade-point average. In addition to her dedication to academics, Nathan has been actively involved in a number of extracurricular activities. She is a member of the Israeli Culture Club, National Honor Society, and French Club. She is a Mountaineer Mentor and has served as the 27th District Youth Representative to the NJ Legislative Youth Council.

“On the softball field, Nathan has been a standout player, consistently performing at a high level,” according to a statement by the WOHS Sports Media Association. “Her strong work ethic and leadership skills have earned her the respect and admiration of her teammates and coaches. Her talent and dedication to the sport have led to her being recognized as one of the top players in the county.

“Mikayla’s ability to balance her athletic pursuits with her academic responsibilities is truly impressive. She is a shining example of what it means to be a true scholar-athlete, and we are honored to recognize her as such. Her dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence make her a role model for others to follow.”