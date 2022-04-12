Military-style summer camp to take place in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — For the first-time ever, students in grades seven through 11 will have the opportunity to train at West Orange High School, as well as nearby military bases, gaining access to military areas normally restricted to the general public while learning discipline, developing character, building self confidence, experiencing a sense of accomplishment and having fun.

Camp Falcon will run from July 5 through 9; is open to all students in New Jersey currently in grades seven through 11; and is run by the award-winning WOHS Air Force Jr. ROTC program director Major Joseph Marchesini and his staff, which includes colleagues currently serving in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as current JROTC cadet senior staff members and alumni.

Activities include military base tours, military drill and ceremonies, an obstacle course, a leadership reaction course, self defense, self aid and buddy care, land navigation, physical training, team building exercises, and more.

For more information, visit www.woboe.org/campfalcon. The registration deadline is May 1.