More than 2,000 toys distributed to children at Washington School in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Washington Elementary School in West Orange hosted a huge toy giveaway on Dec. 17, distributing more than 2,000 toys to local families.

Deputy Mayor Rodolfo Rodriguez served as master of ceremonies for the eighth annual toy giveaway, which was held in partnership with the West Orange Hispanic Foundation; Margie Heller, vice president of community health and strategic global partnerships at RWJBarnabas Health; then-Mayor Robert D. Parisi and then–Mayor-elect Susan McCartney.

West Orange School District world languages supervisor Felix Plata played a fun, multilingual Santa Claus while DJ Angel Laboy provided the tunes and the WOHS Air Force Jr. ROTC, along with WOHF volunteers, helped with the giveaways.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD