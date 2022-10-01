NAACP youth summit to be held Oct. 8

ORANGE, NJ — The Oranges & Maplewood NAACP young adult and youth works committees will host their second youth summit — titled “What’s Next?” — on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. at The HUUB Inc. located at 35&47 Cleveland Ave. in Orange. The summit is open to all high school students, college students and young professionals, and is accessible by registering for free at omnaacpyouthsummit2.eventbrite.com.

The Summit will feature a panel of the following experts: Cimone Crump, who will discuss STEM and blacks in tech; Bishop Charles Mitchell Sr., who will discuss community engagement and policing; and Chuck Awe, who will discuss mental health and STEAM.

“The purpose of this year’s summit is to inspire young leaders to take charge in their communities with an interactive experience centered on STEM, community engagement, policing, mental health and voting,” said Danielle Thomas, Oranges & Maplewood NAACP’s third vice president, young adults committee chairperson and summit co-organizer.

“Our goal is to provide workable solutions to the challenges young people face through thought-provoking discussions that meet our young contemporaries where they are, and by providing them a survival kit of tools to better navigate the road to successful adulthood,” said Jasmine Derrick, Oranges & Maplewood NAACP’s youth works committee chairperson and summit co-organizer.

For more information, call 973-339-7795 or email youth@omnaacp.org. For information about the Oranges & Maplewood NAACP, visit omnaacp.org.