New contract will bring West Orange jitney closer to pre-pandemic operations

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The COVID-19 pandemic is still adversely impacting West Orange’s commuter jitney service, according to a June 3 press release from the township.

The shortage of bus operators with commercial driver’s licenses and an endorsement to allow a driver to operate a vehicle with passengers hinders the return of the jitney service to pre-pandemic levels; however, a new contract with a vendor will take effect July 1. That contract will enable the vendor to offer competitive salaries to allow the return of full service by September. No longer will routes be combined as they have been for more than two years. With schools open, more traffic and an increase in jitney riders, the combined and longer routes make keeping on schedule difficult. That is expected to end by late summer.

Furthermore, according to the press release, the new contract requires the vendor to have onsite supervision and a backup driver on paid standby for when a driver is absent or a bus breaks down and a replacement vehicle is necessary. Additionally, in the meantime, the township’s senior bus drivers have been added to the “pool” of standby drivers to minimize the disruptions, starting June 6.

Finally, as the service levels increase, the township will restore full-time monitoring of jitney bus and train operations so timely updates can be provided to riders.

“Thank you for your patience the past two years. Full service will be restored shortly with full-time monitoring to keep West Orange an attractive commuting suburb of New York City,” the release read.