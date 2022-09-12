New store donates $5,000 to West Orange elementary school

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Burlington store in West Orange recently celebrated its grand opening Sept. 9 at Essex Green with a $5,000 donation to Washington Elementary School. The donation will be divided among the teaching staff to purchase needed supplies for their classrooms.

Pictured with the check, from left, are Nicole Dicanio, interim Superintendent of Schools C. Lauren Schoen, West Orange School District business administrator Tonya Flowers, Washington Principal Marie DeMaio, Burlington store manager Greg Messier, Burlington assistant store manager Chetna Jeriwala, West Orange Township Council President Susan McCartney and Burlington district manager Rachel Perillo.