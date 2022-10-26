New trees planted in West Orange neighborhood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — This past September, West Orange was selected by TD Bank to receive a 2022 TD Tree Days grant. It is a community-based program, created in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, that expands urban forests and green spaces in selected towns and neighborhoods. On Oct. 20, Cerbo’s Hampton Nursery, of Newton, came with 35 trees funded by the grant to be planted on High Street in West Orange. The nursery also provided the equipment and tools for the project, and nursery manager Anthony Cerbo IV instructed the 21 TD Bank employees who made up the volunteer workforce.

The species of trees planted in the Watchung Heights neighborhood are: Yoshino cherry, ivory silk tree lilac, Okame cherry, hedge maple and autumn flowering cherry. Bagels by Jarrett provided breakfast for the volunteers.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan