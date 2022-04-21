Newark Beth Israel president receives Oranges & Maplewood NAACP award

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. received the 2022 President’s Award from the NAACP of the Oranges & Maplewood.

The branch hosted its 109th annual Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala at Cedar Hill Golf & Country Club in Livingston on April 8. This year’s event was titled “Rising to the Challenge, Answering the Call.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to receive the President’s Award from the NAACP Oranges & Maplewood branch, and to be able to support the critical work that this institution is doing to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of our communities,” Terry said.