Newark Beth Israel president receives Oranges & Maplewood NAACP award

Photo Courtesy of NBIMC
Darryl L. Jeffries, president of the NAACP of the Oranges & Maplewood, presents Darrell K. Terry Sr., president and CEO of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, with the President’s Award at the NAACP branch’s 109th annual Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. received the 2022 President’s Award from the NAACP of the Oranges & Maplewood.

The branch hosted its 109th annual Thurgood Marshall Freedom Fund Gala at Cedar Hill Golf & Country Club in Livingston on April 8. This year’s event was titled “Rising to the Challenge, Answering the Call.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to receive the President’s Award from the NAACP Oranges & Maplewood branch, and to be able to support the critical work that this institution is doing to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of our communities,” Terry said.

