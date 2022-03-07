Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates 20-year anniversary

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church, established Feb. 9, 2002, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 27. The theme for the anniversary was “God’s Peculiar People, Persevering in Peculiar Times.” In keeping with the anniversary theme, the Rev. Alphonsus Platt, pastor at Nia Fellowship Baptist Church, delivered a message titled “Peculiar and Proud with Power.” Strict adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols were observed as congregants gathered in-person and via social media outlets.

The celebration culminated with an afternoon worship service at which the Rev. Ralph M. Branch Jr., senior pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Newark, delivered the sermon “God Is Still Able.”

Immediately following the worship experience, members and guests enjoyed a fellowship hour in the church’s library.

Nia Fellowship Baptist Church worships at 174 South Valley Road in West Orange at 10 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

Photos Courtesy of Pat Session