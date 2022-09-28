Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates Consecration Sunday

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrated its annual Consecration Sunday on Sept. 18. Nia implemented Consecration Sunday to teach the biblical and spiritual principles of generous giving and the need of the giver to give for his or her own spiritual development, rather than the need of the church.

During this service, Nia honored Frank Barszcz, president of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Essex County, located in Orange, and David Williams, senior vice president of Weichert Commercial Brokerage, as recipients of the Nia Purpose Partnership Program Exemplary Service Award. The program, created in 2019, was designed to encourage financial support from Nia members, their family members, friends and members of the community to help sustain Nia’s ministry as a church and relevant community institution that helps to meet the spiritual, social and emotional needs of all people. Barszcz and Williams were recognized for their consistent support of the church since its inception.

Nia also presented the annual Silva F. Umukoro Humanitarian Award to the West Orange African Heritage Organization for its outstanding work in raising awareness of African heritage, culture and tradition, and advocating for social equity and justice. The award is named in honor of the late Silva F. Umukoro, a longtime trustee of Nia and a dedicated member of the church who committed himself to humanitarian efforts locally, nationally and internationally.

The Rev. Alphonsus Platt delivered a message titled “Consecration Ignites God’s Presence.” He told congregants, “It is in the presence of God that our blessings come. Trust God through good and bad times, with hope in your heart and tears in your eyes. Glorify God because He will make a way out of no way and get us to the place He has for us.”

Adherence to CDC protocols were observed as congregants gathered in-person and via social media outlets.

Nia Fellowship Baptist Church worships at 174 South Valley Road at 10 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.