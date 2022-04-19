NJ Department of Agriculture celebrates food program with visit to West Orange organization

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher and USDA Mid-Atlantic Regional Office administrator Patty Bennett were among those on April 14 who honored Programs for Parents in Essex County for its Child and Adult Care Food Program with a visit to the organization’s office in West Orange.

Programs for Parents, a nonprofit organization established in 1984, supports children, families and childcare providers in Essex County through advocacy and action, providing education and referrals, sharing best practices, and helping families access available financial resources.

“Programs for Parents’ unwavering commitment and support for families is providing access for positive outcomes,” Fisher said. “While their guidance is making a difference now, it is also establishing a foundation for a better future.”

Programs for Parents was presented with a CACFP Achievement Award by Bennett for its outstanding work.

“We are proud to recognize Programs for Parents with a 2022 CACFP Achievement Award and extend a special thanks to their dedicated staff who are working hard to ensure nutrition security for New Jersey’s children and adults,” Bennett said. “Thousands of young children as well as adults in the Essex County area struggle with food insecurity. The CACFP safeguards those in need by providing nutritious meals, nutritional education and support to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

The focus of Programs for Parents is strengthening families so children get the best possible start in life. The organization serves more than 1,200 childcare providers in Essex County and provides childcare financial assistance to more than 10,000 children monthly. It is estimated that the organization has provided services to more than 200,000 children and families over the years.

“Through the support of the USDA and the state, our mission is being realized,” Programs for Parents CEO Beverly Lynn said. “We work tirelessly to do all that we can to assist children, families and childcare providers in Essex County.”

In New Jersey, the CACFP provides meals and snacks to nearly 75,000 eligible participants at shelters, childcare centers, family childcare homes, after-school care programs and adult care centers, with more than 700 sponsors. The program is federally funded and administered by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.

To learn more about New Jersey’s Child and Adult Care Food Program, visit http://bit.ly/1FwqWwB or call 609-984-1250.