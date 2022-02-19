NJAW invests $952,200 in West Orange infrastructure

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey American Water announced Feb. 16 that it will replace approximately 2,200 feet of aging water main in West Orange starting the week of Feb. 20. The project also includes replacing five fire hydrants and 35 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company will upgrade the aging 6-inch cast iron water lines that were installed in the 1960s with new 8-inch ductile iron main along Saint Cloud Avenue from Old Indian Road to Arverne Road.

This $952,200 investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in West Orange. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractor, Montana Construction, will begin work on or about Feb. 22 and expects to be completed by the end of April, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain the project’s schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall of 2022.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction.