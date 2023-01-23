NJAW invests in water line upgrade project in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey American Water will replace nearly 1 mile of aging water main in Little Falls, New Providence and West Orange, having begun mid-January. The company will upgrade the aging 6- and 8-inch cast iron water lines that were installed as far back as the 1940s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main. In West Orange, the world will be done on Bradford Avenue from Northfield Avenue to Cobane Terrace

The project also includes replacing 10 fire hydrants and 141 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. Additionally, New Jersey American Water will replace any customer-owned service line that has been identified as lead or galvanized as part of a statewide initiative to remove all lead and galvanized service lines by 2031.

This $2.9 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in the community.

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractors expect to be finished within approximately two months, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain the project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in summer of 2023.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to sign up for alerts through their MyWater account at login.amwater.com.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction.