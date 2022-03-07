Nutley, West Orange, Newark St. Patrick’s Day parades honored by commissioners

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On March 3, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners virtually held its 2022 “Salute to the Irish” celebration. The yearly ceremony commemorates the heritage and traditions of the Irish community, while recognizing the parade committees and honorees of the Newark, Nutley and West Orange St. Patrick’s Day parades.

Commissioner Brendan Gill, who was the grand marshal of the 2014 Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade, began the program with opening remarks, saying, “Unfortunately, last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic, but we are happy to be back to officially recognize three of Essex County’s St. Patrick’s Day parades — Newark, Nutley and West Orange — as well as their parade committees, chairs, grand marshals, deputy grand marshals and special honorees.”

The honorees in attendance from the 87th annual Newark St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will be held on Friday March 11, were Grand Marshal Jere Cole, and Deputy Grand Marshals Eileen McGinley Hannaford and MaryAnn Hannon Kostecka. This year’s parade is dedicated to the late Mary Sweeney Hall.

The honorees in attendance from the 43rd annual Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was held on Saturday March 5, were Nutley Irish American Association President Karen O’Connor; parade Chairperson Deidre Hollywood; Grand Marshal Dr. John V. Kelly Jr.; Deputy Grand Marshal Chase Hamilton; NIAA Member of the Year John Wieners; Firefighter of the Year Brian Salmon; and Parade Queen Shayne Martin.

The honorees from the 69th annual West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will be held on Sunday, March 13, were parade Chairperson Kevin Brennan; Grand Marshal Mellen Dangler; and Deputy Grand Marshals John DeMars, Patrick Giblin, Bobby Lamb and Robert Swenson.