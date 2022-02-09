Oranges & Maplewood NAACP to host virtual forum on men’s health

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — In an effort to address the health and wellness of African American men and longstanding disparities impacting men living in communities of color, the Oranges & Maplewood NAACP will host a virtual men’s health forum on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.

The event, titled “Membership Round Up: Men’s Health and Wellness Edition,” is a presentation of the branch’s Membership and Health committees. The event is free and open to the public; register online at www.omrounduphealth.eventbrite.com.

A distinguished panel of health professionals will share their expertise in the virtual workshop to discuss the myriad health issues impacting African Americans and men of color in particular. Panelists include Dr. James R. Cowan, mental health; Dr. Alexander A. Hall, dentistry; Dr. Clenton Coleman, nephrology; Dr. Robert D. Cunningham, optometry; pharmacist Oluwaseun Oke; and others.

“The virtual men’s health and wellness forum is a positive step forward to address long-standing health care disparities impacting African Americans and men of color in particular,” Oranges & Maplewood NAACP President Darryl L. Jeffries said. “Our community faces an ongoing crisis with access to good health care. Access and greater awareness is absolutely critical to the health and wellness of our communities.”

“We are pleased to present such a distinguished panel of health care experts to address the broad range of issues impacting the health and wellness of African American men and communities of color,” Health Committee Chairperson Cassandra Bien-Aime said. “This virtual workshop will provide impactful information we need to know. I encourage everyone to register and participate.”

For more information about the Orange & Maplewood NAACP, visit www.omnaacp.org.