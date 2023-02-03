Public is invited to help the homeless through townwide collection drive

WEST ORANGE, NJ — CollecTeens, a student-run charitable group composed of students at West Orange High School, is holding a collection drive at all of the public schools in West Orange, except Redwood Elementary School, from Feb. 6 through 17 that will benefit the homeless through a charitable organization called Help4All.

Those interested in participating are asked to drop off new and like-new gloves, backpacks, blankets and sleeping bags in the collection boxes. Do not drop off any items not listed above. For more information, visit collecteens.com or call 862-216-8816.