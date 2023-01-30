Public safety remains priority despite challenges from crossing guard shortage

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In a recent press release, the West Orange Police Department reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and, specifically in this case, pedestrian safety. Recently, as many residents have surely noticed, there is a shortage of crossing guards, who are all trained and paid by the WOPD. To fill that deficit, police officers are reassigned to certain intersections and crosswalks.

The number of crossing guard positions that need to be filled rose to 16 at one point. This resulted in police shifts to be held over twice a day and, in some instances, caused officers to be recalled from home. Extended shifts are also a contributing factor in officer fatigue, which increases sick and injury time that further strains already challenged police staffing issues. The operational aspects of a crossing guard shortage means police officers are not available for primary law enforcement duties.

“Passing motorists in and around school zones should be reminded to follow all motor vehicle regulations allowing all pedestrians, including students, to safely navigate crossing streets in the absence of crossing guards,” Police Chief James Abbott said.

The current shortage of crossing guards in West Orange is an ongoing concern. They are often taken for granted but when their numbers decrease without replenishment it rises to the level of public awareness. The West Orange Police Department is always looking to hire crossing guards, a paid position that comes with training and includes 15 sick days, 12 vacation days and three personal days. The response to an ongoing public appeal for applications that began last summer has not yet yielded sufficient results. Any interested parties can contact [email protected] or 973-325-4050 for more information or to apply.