Redwood celebrates Blue Ribbon status with student, staff, former principals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School celebrated its Blue Ribbon status with a special parade for students, staff and former Redwood principals on Nov. 7. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a U.S. Department of Education award program that recognizes exemplary public and nonpublic schools on a yearly basis.

The Redwood community donated various items in blue, including pom poms, thundersticks, clappers and bell shakers to wave as students marched across the blacktop. The West Orange High School Air Force Jr. ROTC and a joint performance of the WOHS boys and girls step teams were part of the celebration. The N.J. acting Commissioner of Education, Angelica Allen-McMillen, delivered congratulatory remarks as guest speaker.

Each 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools application contributor received framed certificates as a token of appreciation from Principal Kimya Jackson. A parent donated personalized tumblers to the former principals in attendance, Barbara Kivlon, Timothy Beaumont and Heather Carr, to show Redwood’s appreciation to them for contributing to the academic foundation that led to the honor of being named a Blue Ribbon school.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD