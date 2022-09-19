Redwood Elementary named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The United States Department of Education announced Sept. 16 that Redwood Elementary School in West Orange has been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School, along with eight other schools in New Jersey and 297 schools nationwide.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in striving for — and attaining — exemplary achievement.

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation.

The strict criteria required to be recognized as a Blue Ribbon School is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Redwood Principal Kimya Jackson announced the recognition to students and staff on the school lawn. The road to achieving this status was one that took several years and the help of teachers, staff, students, parents and former principals.

Students celebrated with a dance party as a National Blue Ribbon School banner was unrolled.

Photos Courtesy of U.S. Department of Education and WOSD