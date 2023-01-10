Rock, Huerta selected to lead West Orange BOE at reorganization meeting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Board of Education held its annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 5, swearing in new board members and appointing a new president and vice president.

Jennifer Tunnicliffe was sworn in for her second term and newcomer Robert Ivker was sworn in for his first.

Board member Eric Stevenson nominated Brian Rock to be BOE president for 2023, and Tunnicliffe nominated Melinda Huerta to be vice president. Rock and Huerta were selected for their leadership roles in unanimous votes, with Ivker abstaining.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD