Rock Spring Golf Club moves up in state ranking

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Rock Spring Golf Club, West Orange’s municipally owned golf course, has moved up in the state rankings. It is now listed as the No. 5 golf course in all of New Jersey according to the latest Golfweek.usatoday.com ranking.

The Rock Spring course was designed by the well-known golf architect Seth Raynor and first opened in 1925. The township purchased the historic golf course in April 2019 and has partnered with KemperSports to run the links. New cart paths are expected to be added this year.

To sign-up for a tee time or for more information about the course, visit www.rockspringgolf.com. West Orange residents receive discounts on select days.