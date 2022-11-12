RWJBarnabas Health celebrates successful Running With the Devils

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health’s sixth annual Running With the Devils 5K Run and Walk was hosted on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange. The event, which has raised more than half a million dollars in support of health care heroes and community-based programs and services throughout the state, reinforces the commitment of RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils to building healthier communities.

In addition to the 500-plus runners, nearly 500 participants walked at the Turtle Back Zoo, and almost 400 more participated virtually in neighborhoods across the state.

Joe Listo, of Little Silver, was the top overall fundraiser, while Brian Wysocki, of South Orange, won the overall race and Stephanie Herrick, of Montclair, was the top female finisher.