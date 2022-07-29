RWJBarnabas Health, NJ Devils to host ‘Running with the Devils’ on Oct. 30

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils are once again teaming up to honor health care heroes through the sixth annual RWJBarnabas Health “Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk,” which will offer both live and virtual formats in 2022. The live 5K run will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange, while the Live Wellness Walk will be held at Turtle Back Zoo. The virtual format offers an extended opportunity to run or walk at a convenient location within participants’ communities from Oct. 1 through 30.

One hundred percent of proceeds from Running with the Devils will be used to support health care heroes in their efforts to protect and build healthier communities.

The live run will feature a competitive 5K race on a USA Track & Field–certified course along Cherry Lane and Orange Reservoir. The Wellness Walk, which will take place within the zoo, is self-paced and participants may arrive at any time between 9 a.m. and noon. All registered participants of both the run and walk receive free entry to Turtle Back Zoo on event day. The New Jersey Devils popular mascot, along with several mascots from New Jersey–based universities and professional teams, will be cheering on runners and interacting with wellness walk participants and children inside the zoo.

For individuals and families not available to participate in the live event, the virtual format offers the option to run or walk around a neighborhood, at a local park or even on a treadmill from using the RunGo app. Virtual participants are also eligible for prizes and will receive free access to Turtle Back Zoo for a day between Oct. 31 and Dec. 31. Virtual runners and walkers will hear custom audio messages of support and encouragement from New Jersey Devils players and RWJBarnabas Health patients and health care heroes via the RunGo app.

“While this annual event supports the commitment of both RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils to build healthier communities by promoting healthy, active lifestyles and world-class health care, it’s also an opportunity to recognize the selfless and heroic efforts of our 38,000-plus health care heroes who continue to work tirelessly every day,” RWJBarnabas Health CEO Barry H. Ostrowsky said.

Exciting fundraising incentives are being offered for individuals and teams, both live and virtual, based on benchmarks of $100, $250, $500, $1,000 and $2,500, highlighted by tickets to New Jersey Devils games, signed New Jersey Devils merchandise, and the opportunity to engage with Devils trainers and alumni, among others. Awards will be presented for the top three finishers overall and in multiple age categories.

“The entire Devils’ organization is incredibly proud to once again partner with RWJBarnabas Health’s ‘Running with the Devils 5K Run and Walk,’ for its sixth year,” Devils and Prudential Center President Jake Reynolds said. “We look forward to the event bringing our fans and communities together, while recognizing the importance of health and wellness for all. When the run happens, we know it coincides with a great time — the beginning of Devils’ hockey in October!”

Registration for the event is now open at rwjbh.org/runningwiththedevils. Discounted registration is available through Aug. 31, and children ages 11 and younger can participate for free.